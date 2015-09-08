See Neil Patrick Harris's Super Sweet Message to David Burtka On Their 1-Year Anniversary

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka had an extra special Labor Day weekend, celebrating their one year marriage anniversary. On Instagram Harris posted an adorable photo of him and his husband with the caption, "One year ago today I had the pleasure of marrying David Burtka. I'm so happy that I did — he's a truly wonderful man. Here's to many more laughs and adventures...!"

Harris and Burtka were married on Sept. 8, 2014 and have been together since 2004. They are parents to 4 year-old twins Gideon and Harper.

It will be a busy fall for the couple as Harris returns to television as the host of the new variety show Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris. He describes the series as "It's essentially seven shows happening simultaneously. It's a party."

Congrats to Harris and Burtka!

