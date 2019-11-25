Jenna Dewan Denied Throwing Shade at Camila Cabello at the 2019 AMAs

Jenna Dewan attended the 2019 American Music Awards this year, and her appearance certainly didn't fail to entertain.

Jenna hit the red carpet ahead of the show in a blush-pink curve-skimming dress that accentuated her growing stomach and featured a cute bow detail in the back.

She wore her hair down in loose waves over her shoulders, with a deep pink lip look and eye makeup that gave her a distinct glow.

The 38-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee; Dewan also shares her 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

"I love this award show, I come every time I’m invited," she said of the AMAs during a live Twitter interview. "I’m so excited. Selena, I’m very excited about. Dua Lipa, I’m thrilled about."

During the awards ceremony, however, Jenna attracted some attention on social media due to claims that she was, in fact, "shading" performer Camila Cabello as she performed her hit single "Señorita" alongside Shawn Mendes, who's also her boyfriend.

While Camila and Shawn danced it up onstage, the camera panned over to Jenna, who stood next to celebrity stylist Brad Goreski. It looked like she rolled her eyes a bit and whispered "She's always so extra," which fans immediately ran with on social media.

Others took her lip movements to mean "She sounds good," or "She's always so good." Who could know? We had no audio beyond the performance! Jenna was quick to take to social media to clear up any misunderstandings, though, which should assuage fans' fears.

“Hi, guys! I’m leaving the AMAs. I’m getting a lot of text messages from people wondering if I was shading Camila," Jenna said in a quick Instagram Story post addressing fans of both her and Camila. "No! I love her. I love her so much. I’m such a big fan of hers. I don’t understand what that’s about. But no. I love her, love her, love her."

Jenna also made sure to tag both Camila and Shawn in her Instagram Story, writing "We love @camila_cabello @shawnmendes."

"Anyways, clearing that up. Thank you AMAs. That was so much fun!"

For now, Jenna and Camila fans, it looks like there's nothing to worry about – a simple misunderstanding. We can all go back to admiring her pregnancy style now.