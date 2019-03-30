Jameela Jamil and Meghan Trainor Make an Extremely Strong Case for Neon Eyeshadow

Color us enamored with spring beauty trend we keep spotting on the red carpet: neon eye makeup.

Janelle Monae wore neon green eyeliner at the Kids' Choice Awards, Margot Robbie rocked an electric blue shadow at the BAFTAs, Emma Stone wore a bright orange shadow at the BAFTA Tea Party, each looking as cool and copy-worthy as the last. And Thursday night at the GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., Meghan Trainor and Jameela Jamil both strutted down the carpet with eye-catchingly bright hues on their lids.

The “No Excuses” singer, who told InStyle she was “anxious” about wearing yellow for the first time, nailed her monochromatic neon look, taking her yellow body-hugging Solace London dress and Unravel jacket combo to the next level with yellow neon eyeliner.

“The eye shadow was my idea!” Trainor said with a smile, adding that she “wanted color” for the event. “I wanted to be a rainbow for tonight, but I chose one solid color and I’ve never done yellow. And I was truly so insecure about [wearing it], but everybody's been digging it,” she said.

For Jamil, pink was the neon of choice. “I felt very plum today,” the Good Place star said. And unlike her waves-making blog, IWeigh, she says she wasn’t trying to make a major statement. “I was like, I'm not going to try and be fabulous at this event … I will be so outfabuloused.” And yet, her shadow was indeed fabulous. Even more so, because she did it herself.

“I just bought it from Mac the other day … I don’t know the name. It’s fuchsia, and it's fun, and it’s fun to feel like you want to draw attention to a feature rather than covering up and playing down,” she said.

As for what inspired the look, Jamil said she caught a bit of neon fever while shooting a recent project. “I did a Nylon cover recently where they did all kinds of crazy colors on my face and I really enjoyed the way that looked,” she said. “I don't use makeup for covering up my face. I use it for celebrating and drawing more attention to my face.” And that is a pretty bright idea.