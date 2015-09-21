3 Ways to Wear Glittery Shoes 

Ever since we spotted the glittery booties on the Saint Laurent runway last February, we've been dying to try the bold accessory for ourselves. Since this is an attention-grabber of a piece, we've styled three outfits to bring the sparkly shoe into the everyday. Consider this a more modern way of wearing Dorothy's sequined slippers.

Courtesy (4)

For the sartorially shy, start with a pump in black. The dark color lends a wearable vibe to out-there shine.

Shop the look: Abercrombie and Fitch shirt, $39; abercrombie.com. J.Crew skirt, $248; jcrew.com. Rebecca Minkoff purse, $295; rebeccaminkoff.com. Zara shoes, $60; zara.com.

Courtesy

A two-tone Mary Jane works nicely because of the neutral tones in the copper and silver. Marry with a chunky sweater and black pants.

Shop the look: Michael Kors sweater, $995; net-a-porter.com. Topshop pants, $58; topshop.com. Olive and Piper necklace, $54; oliveandpiper.com. Boden shoes, $148; bodenusa.com.

Courtesy (4)

Nothing is more fun (or exciting) than a pink boot. To really punch up this look, we paired it with an equally bright crossbody bag.

Shop the look: Ann Taylor top, $98; anntaylor.com. Vetements jeans, $1,450; net-a-porter.com. Skinny Dip London bag, $34; skinnydiplondon.com. Saint Laurent boots, $874; farfetch.com.

