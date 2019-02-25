Damn, Glenn Close's Gold Cape Dress Weighs 42 Pounds

Glenn Close is a Hollywood vet that doesn't need an introduction. But if anyone asks, she's more than Cruella DeVil. The multi-talented star has been nominated seven times for the Academy Award. On top of all that, she's entering EGOT territory, minus a few pesky omissions. She's got two Primetime Emmy Award nominations (as an executive producer and for her work on Damages) and a Golden Globe Award nomination as a songwriter. Toss in a few Grammy noms and Tony wins (three in total) and you've got the makings of a bona fide legend. Close's red carpet style doesn't disappoint, either. She's the master of stunting, wearing sunglasses on the carpet like it's nothing at all.

Tonight, Close is up for Best Actress with her film The Wife — and it's about time she takes home a win. With a slew of honors this year at the Globes, SAGs, and more, she's a frontrunner and a fave among critics. According to the BBC, she's the most nominated actress, ever, without a win in the history of the Academy Awards. With such a long history in the industry, it's no surprise she's arrived at the Oscars plenty of times in showstopping looks.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

For tonight's ceremony, Close topped all of her looks leading up to the big show with a shiny gold Carolina Herrera dress with a matching cape that flowed on the carpet behind her. Speaking to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, she revealed that the ensemble weighs a cool 42 pounds.

The ensemble had echoes of Close's favorite red carpet details, like long sleeves and a floor-grazing length, but upped the ante for just about everything else. The shiny finish, the showstopping silhouette, and matching gold clutch made Close look like a winner. The wrap silhouette gave the whole thing a more casual feel, but the sunglasses-required finish made this a dress that'll make best dressed list for decades to come.

See her other red carpet looks below.

2014

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Close's more recent red carpet dresses have been by Zac Posen. When she finds a designer she likes, she's loyal.

2012

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Zac Posen's first Oscar creation for Close was sleek and sophisticated.

2002

Image zoom KMazur/Getty Images

Close shimmered in this Vera Wang dress with a sheer bodice and long sleeves.

1997

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

Close is no stranger to wearing pants and suits on the red carpet. This Armani creation is just one in a long list of hits.

1994

Image zoom Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Princess vibes all night long. This dress could walk the carpet today and still look like modern masterpiece.

1993

Image zoom Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Here are the sunglasses that Close digs.

1991

Image zoom KMazur/Getty Images

Another pair of shades. Note the gloves in her hand. Close wore the ensemble with the gloves later that night.

1989

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

Romance on the red carpet. The lace details, square neck, and long sleeves make this look like a dress straight out of a Bronte novel.

1988

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

This is technically at an after-party, but we'll let this slide, because it's a master class in pregnant red carpet dressing.