Giambattista Valli's Haute Couture Show Featured the Fluffiest Skirts We've Ever Seen

Rihanna's cupcake dress, move over: there's a new statement skirt in town. Giambattista Valli's Haute Couture show ended with a bang in Paris today, and while the designer sent some gorgeous looks down the runway, what really grabbed our attention were the major skirts in hues of vibrant orange and ivory white—and they might be the fluffiest fashion pieces we've ever seen.

Stars including Jessica Alba and Olivia Palermo were on-hand to take in the collection, which also featured a multitude of intricate floral embroidery, oversize dangling earrings, dreamy feathered strapless tops, and plenty of red carpet-ready styles. We predict that these frothy designs will be some of the most-remembered creations from fall/winter 2015 Couture Fashion Week.

RELATED: Lupita Nyong'o and Emily Blunt Sit Front Row at Christian Dior's Kaleidoscopic Haute Couture Show

Check out more photos from the show below.

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

🌹💃🏽🇫🇷 @giambattistapr A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 6, 2015 at 9:17am PDT

#giambambattistavalli #couture Paris @giambattistapr 💃🏽 A video posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 6, 2015 at 2:12pm PDT

RELATED: Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, and More Transform Into Fairytale Goddesses for Versace's Couture Show