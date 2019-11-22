Women Are Trolling GQ Over This IUD Typo

Leave it to a men's magazine to get things mixed up when it comes to contraception. Well, contraception and actual warfare. GQ published an article last month, "Alexander Vindman and a Brief History of the GOP Smearing Veterans" by Luke Darby, and the correction that it issued for a typo is making the rounds on Twitter today. Users are taking the magazine to task for the misspelling, which replaced IED, or improvised explosive device, with IUD, intrauterine device.

The article reads as follows:

"Vindman is the first White House official to cooperate with Congress's impeachment inquiry, which makes his testimony all the more damaging. So Trump surrogates rushed to discredit him before he even appeared before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight and Reform committees. Their main tactic so far has been to accuse the Army veteran — who has a Purple Heart for an IUD injury in Iraq and served multiple overseas tours — of secretly working for Ukraine."

"This story has been updated," reads a note at the end of the article. "Alexander Vindman received a Purple Heart after being wounded by an IED, or improvised explosive device, not an IUD, or intrauterine device. We regret the error."

Vindman is making headlines for his participation in President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry. He was, in fact, wounded in Iraq during his tour of duty, but Twitter users were quick to note that IUDs and IEDs are not the same things. Some women were understanding, noting that they confuse the two sometimes, while others weren't so sympathetic.

Women weren't the only ones. Guys were getting in on the action, too.

Vindman served multiple tours of duty, including his tour of Iraq in 2013, where he was injured and awarded the Purple Heart.