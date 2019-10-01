The Investigation Into Prince Andrew’s Behavior Just Got Way More Serious

Prince Andrew's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is getting him the wrong kind of attention. According to The Cut, as the FBI continues its investigation into Epstein's alleged sex-trafficking ring, the bureau is looking to survivors to gather more details on Prince Andrew's involvement.

"The U.S. investigation is focusing on several potential victims in the hope that they can provide more details about Prince Andrew and his connection to the Epstein case," a source from the United States Department of Justice, which oversees the FBI, told the Times of London.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

RELATED: Meghan Markle Continues to Be Dragged in the Media While Another Royal Faces an Actual Scandal

According to the Guardian, Epstein and Prince Andrew have been close since the '90s. Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein accuser, has said that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew while she was underage. The Cut notes that there is mounting evidence linking Epstein and Andrew, including photographs of them together at Mar-a-Lago, a video of them together at Epstein's home in 2010, and getting massages together in 2013.

Buckingham Palace is taking the accusations seriously, forcing Albert to cut a vacation short so that the public wouldn't see him as someone who's out there having a good time while he could be implicated for his involvement in an underage sex ring.

“The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes," reads a statement issued by the palace, according to Town & Country. "His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent.”

RELATED: Prince Andrew's Friends Are Reportedly Calling the Allegations Against Him a "Witch Hunt"

"I would have thought it’s in Prince Andrew’s interests to clear this matter up. Any residue of doubt or innuendo should be cleared up by a clear, unequivocal, structured investigation," Dai Davies, the former head of royal protection at Scotland Yard, told the Times. He was in charge of Andrew's protection in the '90s and adds that it's in the "public interest" for the investigation to continue.