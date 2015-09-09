Follow These Simple Steps to DIY Fall's Two-Tiered Bun Trend

There’s a new fall hair trend in town—and it takes the signature bun up two notches (literally). This fun twist on a classic updo will turn any standard-issue bun into a serious head-turner. The new two-tiered bun is an effortless way to style your strands—just take note of Elizabeth Banks’s gorgeous doubled-chignon above. And get this: The dynamic duo is extremely easy to achieve all on your own. Scroll down to find out exactly how.

Step 1: Evenly divide clean or unwashed hair with a comb into two equal sections on the top and bottom.

Step 2: Mist a product like Bumble and Bumble Does It All Styling Spray ($28; bumbleandbumble.com) all over the hair for an easier grip when styling.

Step 3: Tightly twist the top section of the hair into a bun, leaving the bangs and any stray strands loose. Secure with bobby pins.

Step 4: Tightly twist the remaining bottom section into a bun and tightly secure with bobby pins.

Step 5: Style the bangs and wavy strands with a round brush and blow dryer for added volume and texture.

Step 6: Set the gorgeous look in place with a strong hold hairspray. We love Sexy Hair Healthy Sexy Hair Soya Want Full Hair Firm Hold Hairspray ($18; ulta.com), a perfect formula for long-lasting hold and added shine.

