InStyle's Accessories Director Meggan Crum sets her sights on the most lust-worthy, dreamy shoes, bags, and baubles seen at New York Fashion Week. We're sure they will end up on your shopping list soon enough!

Designer: Derek Lam The Accessory: "I love the gorgeous oversized hoops and collar necklaces that were shown on the Derek Lam runway today. These bold accessories will make a major statement for any wardrobe."