Trends from Your '90s Childhood You Need to Start Wearing Again

We'll admit it: childhood was not our most fashion-conscious era. With outfits chosen mostly by our moms, let's just say we were not the coolest kids on the playground. But it's funny how fashions change over time, because today, dusting off some of those same looks can make you the chicest woman in the room.

So the next time you're browsing through your old photos and looking for a perfect #tbt, don't forget that your childhood self actually had some serious style credibility. Though there are some throwback styles we would definitely rather forget, these classics are totally appropriate to add to your adult wardrobe.

1. Choker Necklace (pictured above)

While our allowances may have once gone exclusively to investing in these funky necklaces from our local Claire's, these days the trend is unexpectedly grown-up. Eat your heart out, Jordan Catalano.

2. Overalls

Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Whether you like them short or long, there's no denying it—overalls are in, and we're not sorry about it. Way back when, this utilitarian onesie was perfect for stashing rocks, crackers ... basically whatever was on hand at a given moment. Today, we're filling the pockets with our modern must haves—our phone, car keys, and lipstick. And maybe some snacks still, because some things never change.

3. Bandanna

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

While these once served as our go-to hair accessory, bandannas have re-emerged as the fashion girl's replacement for the statement necklace. Layered over a tee, tucked into a button-down, or tied on top of a girlie dress—there are so many stylish ways to wear what used to be reserved for summer camp.

4. Birkenstocks

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Long considered the preferred footwear of granola-munching earth-lovers (when they're not barefoot, of course), this comfortable style has gotten a high-fashion seal of approval. Paired with boyfriend jeans or even a fun spring dress, this style is perfect for the laid-back cool girl.

