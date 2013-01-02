'90s Brands Re-Launch! Herbal Essences and Jane Cosmetics

There is a ’90s renaissance in the beauty world! First, Herbal Essences is bringing back two of its most memorable scents from its Smooth and Shine collections, which originally launched in 1995. And this time, they’ll also be eco-friendly by ditching the ingredients of sulfates and silicone. (Now doesn't that make you say, YES, YES, YES?!) Also making a comeback: Jane Cosmetics. The brand returns with a new lineup for spring—the first since it left drugstore shelves in 2009—and also established the Friends of Jane network to support and empower women through beauty, fashion, and charity. Shop Jane’s lineup now at janecosmetics.com, and find the Herbal Essences products on the brand’s Facebook page starting January 10th, before they hit drugstores at the end of this month.

