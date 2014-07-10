Image zoom NCP/Star Max/FilmMagic

Below is an excerpt from "9 Ways to Refresh Your Summer Style, Courtesy of the Panama Hat" which originally appeared on POPSUGAR FASHION. Read the full story at popsugar.com.

Having a bad hair day? Toss on a hat. Missing that certain je ne sais quoi? Toss on a hat. It seems so simple, but let's be real: a topper - more specifically, the panama hat - gives any outfit an effortless boost. Looking to do the same? Click through to see how to style your own panama hat.

MORE FROM POPSUGAR FASHION:• 6 Real-Girl Ways to Wear Gingham, Without Looking Like a Square• 29 Ways to Have Fun With Fashion• We're Borrowing These Looks From the Boys — and We're Not Giving Them Back