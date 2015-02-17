9 Sunglasses You'll Find at New York Fashion Week

Image zoom Courtesy

Fashion week is in full swing here in N.Y.C. and while the temperatures are pretty dismal, the sun is still shining. And let's be honest, even if there was no sunlight, the week's must-have accessory would still be an amazing pair of sunglasses. Sunglasses are a cure-all! They hide tired eyes, protect from UV damage and—most importantly—are perfect for all the people watching you do both on and off the runway. Here are nine sunglasses you'll see on the usual suspects found in and around New York Fashion Week.

RELATED: Eric Wilson’s Front Row Diary: Kanye Gets It Right at #NYFW

1. The Chicer-Than-Chic EditorShe knows all the trends and has designers on speed dial.

Image zoom Courtesy

Celine sunglasses, $385; matchesfashion.com.

2. The Street Style StarHer style is the envy of the fashion flock and photographers know her by name.

Image zoom Courtesy

MYKITA sunglasses, $422; sunsvision.com.

3. The Front-Row CelebrityThe lights are fashion week are bright, especially for this front row VIP.

Image zoom Courtesy

Coach sunglasses, $148; sunglasshut.com.

4. The Power PublicistNo one gets in a show without getting past this power player.

Image zoom Courtesy

Polaroid sunglasses, $66; shop.nordstrom.com.

5. The Off-Duty ModelEffortlessly cool in a jeans and tank, she walks the walk.

Image zoom Courtesy

EPOKHE sunglasses, $230; epokhe.co.

6. The Eccentric Industry MainstayShe has been doing this since before you were born and knows everyone who matters.

Image zoom Courtesy

Kate Spade New York sunglasses, $165; katespade.com.

7. The Serious JournalistHer critiques are thoughtful but pack a punch.

Image zoom Courtesy

Steven Alan sunglasses, $165; stevenalanoptical.com.

8. The Newbie InternFresh out of college she has dreamed of this for years.

Image zoom Courtesy

Forever 21 sunglasses, $6; forever21.com.

9. The Big Time BuyerShe curates what we all will be wearing next season.

Image zoom Courtesy

Vogue Eyewear sunglasses, $90; sunglasshut.com.

PHOTOS: See Our Favorite Style Stars from the Front Row at NYFW