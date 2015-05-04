9 Stars Who Are Inspired By Audrey Hepburn

When it comes to being a style icon, few can compete with Audrey Hepburn. The elegant actress and philanthropist would have celebrated her 86th birthday, and we're celebrating by digging through our archives to cherry-pick all the memorable quotes from stars who've been inspired by the gorgeous Hepburn and inimitable style:

Taylor Swift, November 2013

"I like to have things that remind me of my fashion icons, like Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, and Françoise Hardy. My favorite look these days is a good riding pant, those jodhpur things with the little knee pads, paired with a nice white oxford shirt."

Olivia Wilde, July 2013

"I've always had a thing for both Hepburns—I've had both Audrey and Katharine up on the inspiration board."

Zooey Deschanel, April 2013

"My style icons are mostly brunettes: Audrey Hepburn, Linda Ronstadt, and the actress Anna Karina from those Jean-Luc Godard films."

Mila Kunis, March 2013

"I know it's a cliché, but I like Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy. It's not their style I aspire to—I'm more tomboyish—I love the images of them. So timeless."

Rachel Bilson, Fall 2011

"I was styled as three iconic brunettes: Cindy Crawford, Ali MacGraw, and Audrey Hepburn. I'd say my personal style is a combo of Audrey and Ali—sometimes classy, other times slightly hippie."

Frieda Pinto, May 2010

"My definition of beauty is universal: good hair, good skin, and a good personality," she says. And Pinto’s ultimate beauty icon? "Audrey Hepburn has always been No. 1 for me."

Leighton Meester, Spring 2009

"Playing Blair has gotten me into Bette Davis, Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn. I love the Old Hollywood aesthetic—how those women created the fashion rules. I think it was their personalities that made them who they were style-wise."

Anne Hathaway, July 2008

When asked what "chic" means to her, Hathaway responded: "I instantly think of Audrey Hepburn—she could do no wrong. Her style was revolutionary. She was ladylike without being stuffy."

Sandra Bullock, 1998

Bullock gives us a peek into her eclectic fashion sense: "I like the very classic, tailored Audrey Hepburn look. Then there's the big sweater with some funky piece and some funky shoes. And the 12-year-old prepubescent boy look--overalls and a stupid T-shirt that says something like 'Too Young to Die, Too Crazy to Live.'"

