9 Reasons Shawn Mendes Is the Most Adorable Rising Star

Shawn Mendes went from goofy Vine star to teen heartthrob right before our eyes. Now, the 16-year-old has a hit album Handwritten (you probably know the song “Stiches”), which made it to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart. He’s already racked up 3.6 million Instagram followers, and he's currently on tour with social media's reigning queen, Taylor Swift. The key to this guy’s success? He lets you right into his world—and it's no wonder the tweens are drooling. Scroll down to see why he's knocking Justin Bieber off his throne.

Hahaha A photo posted by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Jun 20, 2015 at 1:37pm PDT

New #ShawnTourVlog from yesterday at Wild Adventures theme park 😂 A video posted by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on May 24, 2015 at 12:55pm PDT

Hairs OUTTA CONTROL yo A photo posted by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Jan 29, 2015 at 5:32pm PST

California is insane A video posted by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Feb 3, 2015 at 6:51pm PST

Take me to church - A video posted by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Jan 19, 2015 at 11:29am PST

I’m excited to announce I’m working with @dosomething on a major national campaign to help spread positivity called #notesfromshawn . Sign up by texting NOTE to 38383 now and we can make someone a little bit happier together.. I love you guys ❤️ A photo posted by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Aug 27, 2014 at 9:23am PDT

Me an mum kickin it A photo posted by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Mar 24, 2014 at 6:08pm PDT

1. He makes the sweetest prom date.2. He works out "for therapy."3. He's a thrill seeker.4. He doesn't take himself (or his hair) too seriously.5. He likes to go on adventures and explore.6. He will serenade you.7. He cares about making a change.8. He's a momma's boy.

9. He has a damn good smile.

Goodbye France ! Je te aime !! ❤️ #sleepy #chillinatdaairport A photo posted by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Mar 2, 2015 at 10:40am PST

