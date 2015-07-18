9 Reasons Shawn Mendes Is the Most Adorable Rising Star

Shawn Mendes went from goofy Vine star to teen heartthrob right before our eyes. Now, the 16-year-old has a hit album Handwritten (you probably know the song “Stiches”), which made it to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart. He’s already racked up 3.6 million Instagram followers, and he's currently on tour with social media's reigning queen, Taylor Swift. The key to this guy’s success? He lets you right into his world—and it's no wonder the tweens are drooling.  Scroll down to see why he's knocking Justin Bieber off his throne. 

1. He makes the sweetest prom date.

Hahaha

A photo posted by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

2. He works out "for therapy."
3. He's a thrill seeker.

New #ShawnTourVlog from yesterday at Wild Adventures theme park 😂

A video posted by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

4. He doesn't take himself (or his hair) too seriously.

Hairs OUTTA CONTROL yo

A photo posted by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

5. He likes to go on adventures and explore.

California is insane

A video posted by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

6. He will serenade you.

Take me to church -

A video posted by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

7. He cares about making a change.
8. He's a momma's boy.

Me an mum kickin it

A photo posted by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

9. He has a damn good smile.

Goodbye France ! Je te aime !! ❤️ #sleepy #chillinatdaairport

A photo posted by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

