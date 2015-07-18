9 Reasons Shawn Mendes Is the Most Adorable Rising Star

Shawn Mendes went from goofy Vine star to teen heartthrob right before our eyes. Now, the 16-year-old has a hit album Handwritten (you probably know the song “Stiches”), which made it to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart. He’s already racked up 3.6 million Instagram followers, and he's currently on tour with social media's reigning queen, Taylor Swift. The key to this guy’s success? He lets you right into his world—and it's no wonder the tweens are drooling. Scroll down to see why he's knocking Justin Bieber off his throne.1. He makes the sweetest prom date.
2. He works out "for therapy."
3. He's a thrill seeker.
1 year (2 weeks) ive been working extremely hard this past year and im so happy to see good progress. Working out has changed my life for the best, it not only keeps me healthy and strong but it keeps me mentally straight. It does so much more for me then any type of therapy. I definitely recommend starting if you're thinking about it. Its hard work but it pays off. Im happy with my progress but theres so much more to go ! 😊
4. He doesn't take himself (or his hair) too seriously.
5. He likes to go on adventures and explore.
6. He will serenade you.
7. He cares about making a change.
8. He's a momma's boy.
9. He has a damn good smile.
