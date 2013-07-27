The 9 Most Wearable Fall Beauty Trends

In the midst of this heat wave, we have to admit: We're dreaming of crisp fall days. In anticipation, we've rounded up the biggest and most wearable fall trends straight from the runways, including classics like oxblood nails and burgundy lips as well as newer, edgier trends like matte nude manicures and grungy waves. See the photos to decide your favorites and then hit the stores to stock up on the essentials.

