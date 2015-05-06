The following is an excerpt of a post that originally appeared on PureWow. To read the full article, visit purewow.com.

Quick question: When was the last time you took a real lunch break at work? We’re talking an up-from-your-desk, unplugged break.

RELATED: 6 Grains You Should Be Eating

Chances are you’re usually hunched over your computer, mindlessly munching on a disappointing sandwich. News flash: Not taking lunch is bad for business.

RELATED: How to Build a Better Sandwich

The best way to motivate yourself to take a real break? A to-die-for brown-bagger, of course. Ahead, see the best lunches to bring to work.

READ MORE: 9 Lunches to Bring to Work