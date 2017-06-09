This 8-Year-Old Cancer Patient Painted Her Head Silver Just Like Cara Delevingne

Model and actress Cara Delevingne is quickly working her way to the forefront of the beauty revolution. Back in May, the 24-year-old arrived at one the most glamorous events of the year, the Met Gala, sans one of her most memorable attributes: her blonde hair.

Having shaved off her strands for an upcoming movie role, Cara hit the red carpet with a coat of silver paint on her bare head for the perfect beauty look to complement her plunging silver suit.

But her bold statement didn’t end there. Days later, Delevingne served as an agent of change by posting thoughtful messages on Instagram. “The more we embrace who we are as people and rely less on our physical attributes, the more empowered we become. Beauty shouldn't be so easily defined. It is limitless,” one read.

Later, she wrote this: “It's exhausting to be told what beauty should look like. I am tired of society defining beauty for us. Strip away the clothes, Wipe Off the makeup, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?”

Apparently, Cara’s message struck a chord.

An 8-year-old chemotherapy patient by the name of Brooklyn was inspired by the model’s bald and beautiful look and decided to adopt it herself. “If you can't have hair, have glitter and diamonds,” read the caption to her glam makeover shot. We couldn’t agree more.

The results were pretty spectacular:

Cara herself couldn’t resist drawing attention to Brooklyn’s look, calling the little girl her "hero.”

This is one badass superhero duo if there ever was one. May we suggest that Brooklyn and Cara make an appearance in the Wonder Woman sequel?