8 Conversation Starters to Start Your Weekend Off Right

Getting ready for a fun weekend with friends? Here's some chat-worthy topics!
1. The Inauguration was so fashionable! Michelle wore Wu, Beyoncé rocked orange, and everyone else looked amazing, too.2. InStyle had so much fun with all the stars in our studio at the Sundance Film Festival.3. C'est la vie! Spring 2013 Haute Couture Week came and went—here are our favorite moments.4. Who can get enough of Beyoncé? No one. She rehearsed for the Super Bowl, we found her cute woven flats, and she sang the National Anthem.5. Gasp! Mia Farrow confessed that Vidal Sassoon didn't create her iconic pixie cut.6. We heart music! Justin Timberlake and Carrie Underwood both released new videos.7. Excitement: Mad Men returns April 7, with the Banana Republic collection hitting stores February 27.8. The New Kids on the Block are coming back—and bringing 98 Degrees with them.