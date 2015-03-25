8 Celebs Rocking Drugstore Beauty Products on the Red Carpet

Everyone can appreciate a good beauty bargain, even celebrities. To prove it, we rounded up eight gorgeous examples of stars wearing drugstore beauty brands on the red carpet. From statement-making lip colors, to dry shampoo, and mascara, we tracked down the exact products worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, and Zoe Saldana. So go ahead and stock up—you won’t find anything for more than $20.

Jennifer LopezWant to wear the same lipstick Jennifer Lopez wore to the Oscars? You're in luck. Pastel makeup is one of our favorite trends to try for spring and because the look was achieved using L’Oréal Paris, it’s super easy to attain. Just pick up the brand’s Infallible Pro-Last Color in Timeless Rose ($13; drugstore.com) to make like the star all season long.RELATED: Will You Accept This Rose? Our Favorite Rose-Based FragrancesChrissy Teigen

Dan MacMedan/WireImage; Courtesy

Chrissy Teigen’s wine lips were all the rage at this year’s Oscars, but now that it’s spring, our attention is more focused on achieving that glowing complexion. Fortunately, we were able to track down the exact product used by makeup artist Mary Phillips: Maybelline New York Master Glaze Blush Stick in Just-Pinched Pink ($8; drugstore.com). “I'm obsessed with gels, and liquids, and I always like to leave something touchable on the cheek, before I glaze over them with a powder,” Phillip says. “I chose this shade as I felt it was very close to what her ‘natural’ blush color would be if she were to get flushed.” But if you can’t stop staring at her lipstick, you can pick that up too. She’s wearing Maybelline New York’s Color Sensational Creamy Mattes in Divine Wine ($8; drugstore.com).

Keira Knightley

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Courtesy

Of all things to have in your beauty arsenal, dry shampoo should be one of them. It not only soaks up oil and acts as a quick fix for second-day strands, but it can also boost volume in just one spray. And as we learned from Keira Knightley’s romantic half updo at the 2015 SAG Awards, you don't have to spend a fortune on a formula to see results. To achieve extra body at the crown, hairstylist Ben Skervin blasted Vidal Sassoon’s ColorFinity Dry Shampoo ($4; pgshop.com) at the roots. If it’s good enough for Knightley, it’s certainly good enough for us.

Jennifer Aniston

Getty Images (2); Courtesy

You may have noticed Jennifer Aniston flaunting beautifully nude nails on the Oscars red carpet, but we bet you didn't know you could achieve the same look for under $15. “We wanted a fresh, clean shade with a soft peach undertone,” says celeb manicurist Tom Bachik. First, apply one coat of L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Nail Polish in Walk on the Beach ($6; drugstore.com). Once it’s dry, layer on the brand’s sheer pink in Sweet Nothings ($6; drugstore.com) to score the star’s porcelain finish.

PHOTOS: Shop The Best Nude Hues for Every Skin Tone

Kerry Washington

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Courtesy

Kerry Washington’s full, fluttery lashes were courtesy of falsies and Neutrogena’s Healthy Volume Mascara in Carbon Black ($8; drugstore.com). Makeup artist Carola Gonzalez applied a few coats to the star’s upper and lower lashes for some added drama. Unlike any mascara, this one contains olive oil to plump and condition without any smudging, clumping, or flaking. Did we mention it's a steal?

Zoe Saldana

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Courtesy; Courtesy

New mom Zoe Saldana stunned on Oscars night with a makeup routine consisting of glowing skin, lush lashes, and bronze shadow. To keep the focus on her eyes, makeup artist Vera Steimberg grabbed L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche La Palette Nude ($20; lorealparisusa.com), the brand’s new must-have palette, which carries a range of nude shades to complement every skin tone. For the star, she used the lighter hues on the middle of the eye and then switched to the darker ones for the outer corners.

Emma Stone

Getty Images; Courtesy

Emma Stone’s gorgeous red lip made a major statement at this year’s SAG Awards—and you won’t have to search further than your local drugstore to get the same look. “We made Emma’s lips a powerful, graphic statement—her red lip was the only color,” says makeup artist Rachel Goodwin. To steal her exact shade, scoop up Revlon’s Ultra HD Lipstick in Gladiolus ($8; drugstore.com). “The effect wasn’t glossy but wasn’t matte,” Goodwin adds. “It had a creamy, luxe feeling.”

Margot Robbie

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Courtesy

Margot Robbie made quite the entrance when she traded in her long locks for a shoulder-skimming bob at the 2015 Oscars. If shorter hair isn’t your style, you can still follow the star’s lead by recreating her piecey texture—and you can do so for less than $5. When working on Robbie, hairstylist Renato Campora spritzed Garnier Fructis De-Constructed Texture Tease ($4; target.com) as one of his final steps, instantly adding a relaxed, lived-in feel to her look.PHOTOS: Get Inspired by Spring's Sexiest Hairstyles