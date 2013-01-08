7.9 Million People Watched the Downton Abbey Season 3 Premiere

The season 3 premiere of PBS's Masterpiece Theater smash hit Downton Abbey was very popular, indeed. Sunday night's episode drew 7.9 million viewers across the U.S., a significant increase from the 5.4 million who tuned in for the season 2 finale last year. With the addition of iconic stateside screen star Shirley MacLaine and the exciting plotlines (the Crawleys struggling to save the Downton estate and transitioning into the women's lib movement), there's even more to look forward to every Sunday at 9/8c on PBS. As butler Mr. Carson said last in the season 3 premiere, "If you are tired of style, you are tired of life." Well spoken!

Plus, see more fun facts about Downton!

