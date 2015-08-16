7 Ways Petites Can Rock Horizontal Stripes

Somewhere along the line (pun intended), horizontal stripes got a bad rap. Some say they make you appear wider, and especially if you're not a willowy 5'10", the pattern is just not for you. Well, we're out to prove the naysayers wrong. In fact, there’s always a way to flatter a petite frame with the right styles. Take Olivia Munn, standing at 5'4'', who slayed the red carpet with striped Giambattista Valli separates. We took inspiration from her daring look and broke down seven ways petites can take on the trend.
Take a Chance with Color-Block
Choose items that aren’t fully striped. A color-blocked top is a great way to avoid drowning your frame.
J. Crew tee, $45; jcrew.com
The Thinner, the Better
Topshop top, $22; topshop.com
Similar to Munn’s look, skinny stripes can lengthen the body.
Layer the Look
Add solid layers to balance out the horizontal stripes.
Asos top, $33; asos.com
Pint-Sized Pieces
Tighten the lines with a form fitting dress that’ll keep you looking leaner.
Reformation dress, $88; thereformation.com
Add a Belt
Accentuate with a belt to define your hourglass figure.
Bailey44 dress, $168; anthropologie.com
Split Them Up
When in doubt, go for separates. Splitting up the stripes will less likely overwhelm your figure.
Lovers and Friends top, $80; ronherman.com. Lovers and Friends skirt, $72; ronherman.com
All Different Directions
Find unique pieces that mix and match linear elements. The varying directions naturally lead the eye in an up and down, vertical motion.
Tome dress, $495; net-a-porter.com
