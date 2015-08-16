7 Ways Petites Can Rock Horizontal Stripes

Somewhere along the line (pun intended), horizontal stripes got a bad rap. Some say they make you appear wider, and especially if you're not a willowy 5'10", the pattern is just not for you. Well, we're out to prove the naysayers wrong. In fact, there’s always a way to flatter a petite frame with the right styles. Take Olivia Munn, standing at 5'4'', who slayed the red carpet with striped Giambattista Valli separates. We took inspiration from her daring look and broke down seven ways petites can take on the trend.

Take a Chance with Color-Block

Courtesy

Choose items that aren’t fully striped. A color-blocked top is a great way to avoid drowning your frame.

J. Crew tee, $45; jcrew.com

The Thinner, the Better

Courtesy

Topshop top, $22; topshop.com

Similar to Munn’s look, skinny stripes can lengthen the body.

Layer the Look

Courtesy

Add solid layers to balance out the horizontal stripes.

Asos top, $33; asos.com

Pint-Sized Pieces

Courtesy

Tighten the lines with a form fitting dress that’ll keep you looking leaner.

Reformation dress, $88; thereformation.com

Add a Belt

Courtesy

Accentuate with a belt to define your hourglass figure.

Bailey44 dress, $168; anthropologie.com

Split Them Up

Courtesy

When in doubt, go for separates. Splitting up the stripes will less likely overwhelm your figure.

Lovers and Friends top, $80; ronherman.com. Lovers and Friends skirt, $72; ronherman.com

All Different Directions

Courtesy

Find unique pieces that mix and match linear elements. The varying directions naturally lead the eye in an up and down, vertical motion.

Tome dress, $495; net-a-porter.com

RELATED: 15 Flattering Midi Skirts that Work Perfectly for Petites