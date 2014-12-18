7 Things We Can't Wait to See at Tonight's Jingle Ball 2014

In essence, Jingle Ball is an amalgam of the best pop music of 2014, packaged into one night of pure teenage revelry. We've already enthusiastically shared some of our favorite moments following the live performance at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. last Friday night, and thankfully, your able to take in the star-studded evening in its entirety when it airs on TV tonight at 8:00 p.m. on The CW. To get you just as pumped as we are, we've rounded up seven things worth tuning in for:

1. Gwen Stefani and Pharrell's performance.

We'd take either of these artists on their own, so we were stoked when the sartorially savvy twosome took the stage together to sing their new song "Spark the Fire." According to HollywoodLife.com, the performance was a test-run for this week's episode of The Voice, which was nearly as amazing as witnessing the genius collab in the flesh.

2. Lil John does his best Santa impersonation.The rapper and self-professed lover of oversize timepieces proved once and for all that he turns down for nothing when he revealed himself in a bright red Santa suit (with a matching red Solo cup) to present Aussie pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer.

3. Nick Jonas (kind of) goes to church.The youngest Jonas ignited a flurry of cellphone flashes when he performed his hit song "Jealous" with the backing vocals of a gospel choir, even though we were really hoping he'd pull a Bieber and bare his six-pack abs for the crowd.

4. Spoiler alert! Look for big-name presenters.Sarah Jessica Parker, Emma Roberts, Chris Rock, Seth Rogen, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jamie Foxx (with Quvenzhané Wallis in tow) all showed up to present the night's musical acts.

5. Jessie J and Ariana Grande get the stadium dancing.

Before the lights hit, a nearly invisible Jessie J yelled out to the audience, "Are you ready for some 'Bang Bang'?" The answer, of course, was a screaming yes. And when the Brit singer-songwriter appeared clad in a sparkly T-shirt jersey emblazoned with "New York," MSG went even more wild, and even more so when Ariana Grande manifested (wearing sequin antlers, no less) to sing her verse, and rap Nicki Minaj's too.

6. Ariana Grande nearly dies (but saves herself gracefully then jokes about it on Instagram).While singing "Love Me Harder," the petite singer nearly took a dangerous spill in her signature high heels. After catching herself, she squealed, "Woo, girl, I almost died up here!" before continuing the song like a bona fide #girlboss. After collecting herself, Grande took to Instagram to post a video of the mishap, captioning it, "When u slip on confetti & almost die at madison square garden."

7. Taylor Swift celebrates her 25th birthday mid-performance.For the final act, T. Swift stole the show with a 20-minute set that included five of her most infectious songs: "Welcome to New York," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "Blank Space," "I Knew You Were Trouble," and "Shake It Off," which she sang as the clock struck midnight. When it was officially Dec. 13, Swift exclaimed, "I'm so happy to be celebrating my birthday with you!" We just wish we made the star-studded after-party, too.

