7 Things Taylor Swift Has Done to Change the World

Not many people can convince Apple to alter their business model in a matter of hours—unless of course their name is Taylor Swift. In case you missed it, last week, the 25-year-old singer posted an open letter to the tech giant on her Tumblr page, in which she explained that, due to Apple’s policy of not giving royalties to artists during a three-month free trial period, she’s withholding her 1989 album from their music platform.

In an epic turn of events, Apple listened, and wound up changing their entire stance to kowtow to Swift. But as die-hard Swifties may well know, this isn’t the first time the pop star has made headlines for making the world a better place. From being named New York's Global Welcome Ambassador to trademarking her lyrics, here are 7 other shining examples for how Swift has changed the world.

RELATED: Tour Taylor Swift's Fabulous New York City Penthouse

1. She held top-secret fan streaming sessions for 1989.

When Swift invited groups of super-fans from all over the U.S. and U.K. to come to her house for a surprise, they had no idea that they’d be the first ones to hear her brand-new 1989 album—a full month before its release. While Secret Sessions remain closed, we envision Swift dancing, snapping Polaroids, and baking cookies with her chosen attendees.

2. She’s New York’s Global Welcome Ambassador.

Step aside, de Blasio. When Swift moved from Nashville to New York last spring, and subsequently penned the city’s new anthem, “Welcome to New York,” NYC Go named her the city's official welcome ambassador.

3. She was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year, twice.

Swift embraced the title back in 2011 but became the first-ever recipient to be re-crowned by the mag three years later. They cited her numerous awards (including 7 Grammy wins), as well as her leadership, innovation, and success within the music biz as reasons for her second win.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Wows London with Mega Girl Squad: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and More!

4. She removed her music from Spotify.

Refusing to be bullied by an online streaming company with 50 million active users, Swift advocated for compensation. Spotify responded with a cheeky blog post pleading with the artist via song title poem to “All You Had To Do Was Stay.” But, ever persistent, Swift stuck to her guns.

5. She created a holiday.

What’s better than Christmas? One with Taylor Swift starring as Santa, duh. Each year, the singer has made it her solemn duty to send several fans personalized gifts during the holiday season. Don’t worry, there are videos.

6. She was named “Most Charitable Star” three years in a row.

For three years running Swift has topped DoSomething.org’s celebrity do-gooder list leading other stars like Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus. Donating all proceeds from sales of her single “Welcome to New York” to New York City public schools helped her secure the top spot.

7. She trademarked her lyrics.

“Cause We Never Go Out of Style,” “Party Like It’s 1989,” “Nice to Meet You, Where You Been?” “This Sick Beat,” and “Could Show You Incredible Things” are all legally trademarked phrases now belonging Swift. Each one, selected from lyrics on 1989, is prohibited from being printed on almost everything from guitars to tattoos without a license.

RELATED: Calvin Harris Cat-Sits for Taylor Swift and Shares a Too-Cute Video