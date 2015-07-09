7 Beauty Products You Need Right Now for Summer

We all undoubtedly have those summertime essentials that keep making their way back into our beauty regimen season after season – the favorite waterproof mascara, the perfectly sun-kissed bronzer – but when it’s time to broaden our sunny horizons, we’re left with countless product options to choose from. Rather than wasting our beach days sifting through the overwhelming lot ourselves, we turned to Nordstrom’s National Fragrance & Beauty Director Loredana Grama to weigh in on the best beauty products worth spending our hard-earned cash on. Here are the seven new products needed to keep you glowing this summer:

THE MOISTURIZER: Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Cream

Nordstrom

We’re no stranger to the family of skin experts at Clinique, so when we found out one of our favorite products was being reintroduced in a new cream formula for the dry skin club, we couldn’t wait to get our hands on it. “I happen to have dry skin, so as much as I loved the original formula, it was never enough for me and my skincare needs,” said Loredana. “If you like a richer, silkier texture to your moisturizer, this is the right cream for you.”

THE EYE SET: Bobbi Brown Secret to Standout Eyes Set

Nordstrom

A lot goes into perfecting those come-hither eyes, so we’re always looking for a way to simplify the process. Introducing this one-stop-shop set for all your sexy eye needs, which includes eyeshadows, eyeliner and mascara. “The universal shades of this palette make it perfect for all skin tones and can take you from morning coffee to after-work cocktails. Now all you need is a new handbag,” said Loredana.

THE BRUSH KIT: MAC Look in a Box Basic Brush Kit

Nordstrom

The quality of the tools you use on your face is just as important as the products themselves. Treat yourself to some well-deserved new makeup brushes, like this great starter kit from MAC. “It is a great travel brush set that includes six must-have basic brushes everyone should have,” said Loredana.

THE SKINCARE SET: La Mer

Nordstrom

We take our skincare very seriously, so switching regimens can be a daunting task. Ease into a new skincare line with an introduction set, like this collection from La Mer. “It’s an opportunity to explore each product and also makes for a great travelling set,” said Loredana.

THE SERUM: Estée Lauder New Dimension Shape + Fill Expert Serum

Nordstrom

After the beating your skin takes from those sunny rays, it’s important to inject some nourishment back into it. This new serum from Estée Lauder gives your skin a radiant boost you see immediately. “A lot of products claim to do a lot of things, but this is one product that when you put it on, you’re going to see the difference,” said Loredana. Oh, how refreshing that is.

THE EYESHADOW: Smashbox Photo Op Mega Palette

Nordstrom

There’s no shortage of summer events, so a girl’s got to have options when it comes to picking her beauty looks for the night. “This palette has eight eyeshadow trios, which means 24 eyeshadow colors, meaning endless combinations,” said Loredana. In addition to the velvety-smooth shadows, the set also includes three blushes for a “lit from within” flush of color, a deluxe sample of mascara, and how-to inserts to help master your beauty looks.

THE MASK: GlamGlow GLAMAZING Set

Nordstrom

There is a reason this mask set has such a cult following: instant results. When traveling across time zones, Loredana starts out with the THIRSTYMUD mask in the morning for a dose of hydration and follows with the BRIGHTMUD mask. “Put it on while you’re blow drying your hair and drinking your coffee, and you see the puffiness and dark circles just disappear,” she said. The set also includes a YOUTHMUD mask for a “Hollywood glow” in just 10 minutes.

Head over to Nordstrom.com/InStyleInsider now to shop Loredana’s favorite products for yourself!