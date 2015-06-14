7 Shortcuts to Save You Time in the Morning

We won’t sugarcoat it: Mornings are hard. Between making coffee, applying makeup and remembering to pack a lunch, there’s a lot going on (and quite honestly, we usually only get around to one of those things). But what if we told you that a slight rejiggering of your routine could transform those first few hours? Read on for seven simple shortcuts.

1. Create a Playlist Timer

You know you shouldn’t hit the snooze button. But when you’re way exhausted, nothing can get you out of bed… except maybe some good music. Create a morning playlist (keep it pleasant and upbeat) and use it as a timer. Shower for two songs, get dressed during one song and so on.

2. Whip Up a Five-Minute Smoothie (pictured at top)

The last thing you have time for in the morning is an egg-white Western omelet. Instead, get a solid protein boost from this delicious (and gluten-free) chocolate, banana and coconut smoothie. Just throw in some Silk Coconutmilk, chocolate protein power, a banana and a scoop of almond butter, then blend. We bet you could even do it in less than five minutes.