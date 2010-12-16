7 Holiday Jewelry Picks Under $100

Designer Shoshanna Gruss partnered with Judith Ripka to launch her second jewelry collection on QVC this week. One of our favorite items from the line are the gemstone-hued Freeform Shape Drop Earrings (shown in amethyst purple, $27; at QVC.com), which Gruss also loves. “If I wear my hair in a ponytail, they are a great statement look,” the designer told us. “And even if I wear my hair down, the purple color is bold enough that it peaks through and adds the perfect pop of color to my outfit.” Check out the gallery to see six other great holiday pieces, all under $100.