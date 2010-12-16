7 Holiday Jewelry Picks Under $100

Getty; Courtesy Photo
Anne L. Fritz
Dec 16, 2010 @ 3:59 pm

Designer Shoshanna Gruss partnered with Judith Ripka to launch her second jewelry collection on QVC this week. One of our favorite items from the line are the gemstone-hued Freeform Shape Drop Earrings (shown in amethyst purple, $27; at QVC.com), which Gruss also loves. “If I wear my hair in a ponytail, they are a great statement look,” the designer told us. “And even if I wear my hair down, the purple color is bold enough that it peaks through and adds the perfect pop of color to my outfit.” Check out the gallery to see six other great holiday pieces, all under $100.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!