7 Things We Can't Wait to See at the 2015 Emmy Awards 

The primetime Emmys is finally here! The stars have landed in Los Angeles for tonight's show at the Microsoft Theater, and we can't wait to see what's in store for TV's biggest awards event. From the sure-to-be-fabulous red carpet looks to the hilarious moments that you know will go down onstage, there's plenty to look forward to. Tune in at 8 p.m. EST on Fox tonight, and to get you amped, below are 7 things we can't wait to witness at the 67th Annual Emmy Awards.

1. Andy Samberg is sure to bring the LOLs.

For his first major hosting gig, you know that Samberg is going to have us cracking up. But perhaps even more importantly, will we get to see a performance by his hilarious band, The Lonely Island? Only time will tell. We're also keeping our fingers crossed that the Saturday Night Live alum brings some of his past costars on stage for an added dose of funny—which brings us to…

2. Amy Poehler's Smart Girls will be a fixture on the red carpet.

Poehler's organization, which focuses on encouraging intelligence and curiosity, has teamed up with the Television Academy and Twitter for the #SmartGirlsAsk campaign at this Sunday's awards, and it's already caught the attention of everyone from Scandal's Katie Lowes to presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton. Twitter will have a spot set up on the red carpet where it asks stars to answer brainy questions that Twitter users send in using the hashtag #SmartGirlsAsk.

3. All eyes will be on Jon Hamm.

The Mad Men star will be getting a ton of attention at this year's awards—and not just because he's newly single. The show has taken home 15 Emmys over the years and is nominated for 11 tomorrow, but Hamm has never won an Emmy for his role as Don Draper on the hit AMC drama, which aired its final episode in May. Now, he's nominated for the very last time for the role that he played for seven seasons, which means there's a very real chance that he'll take home the big prize.

4. There's no telling who will take home the awards for Best Actress in a Comedy and Best Actress in a Drama.

This year, it's a tighter race than ever for the top two female-driven categories. No matter who wins, there's guaranteed to be an upset. For Best Actress in a Drama, our money is on either Taraji P. Henson for her role as Cookie Lyon on Fox's Empire, or Viola Davis for her role as Annalise Keating on How to Get Away with Murder. For the Best Actress in a Comedy category, it would be nice to see one of the Amys win: Amy Poehler for Parks and Recreation or Amy Schumer for Inside Amy Schumer. We're betting on Poehler to take home the award, because after the show's epic final season, it deserves to go out with a bang.

5. The fashion.

TV's biggest stars will be getting their glam on, and that means some major fashion moments are coming our way. We're counting on the red carpet's glam highlights to come from the always-fabulous Taraji P. Henson, Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Mad Men stars Christina Hendricks and Elisabeth Moss.

6. Will daring performances be rewarded?

We certainly hope so. This year's biggest risk-takers included Amazon's groundbreaking transgender-focused seriesTransparent, HBO's tech comedy Silicon Valley, BBC America's clone-themed drama Orphan Black, and Comedy Central's raunchy sketch comedy Inside Amy Schumer, which is up for a total of four Emmys.

7. The after-parties.

The fun doesn't stop when the telecast's credits roll. As the stars head out of the Microsoft Theater, they'll make their way to the after parties. In addition to the annual star-studded Governors Ball, networks including HBO, Fox, Netflix, Amazon, and NBC are hosting their own post-show celebrations. And you can bet that whichever network takes home the most trophies will be partying the hardest.

