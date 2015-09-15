7 For All Mankind Launches the Most Flattering Pair of Flared Jeans

It's no secret that flares are a must-have this fall—the cinched waistline paired with a dramatic wide leg has a universally flattering A-line effect. The only problem is the standard inseam is 35," which is designed for a woman who is 5'9." Where does that leave everyone else? Well, 7 For All Mankind might have an answer with the brand's new Tailorless Collection meant to eliminate the need for altering for average heights between 5'4" to 5'6."

The idea was to keep the design of the jean intact, thus, all styles were created with a shortened inseam measuring at 32" or 33." The first wave of jeans, including the ones below, are available now, and are priced between $178 and $215. A Holiday collection featuring additional washes will hit stores at the beginning of October.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (from left to right): "A" Pocket Flare, $198; 7forallmankind.com. Dojo Original Trouser, $198; 7forallmankind.com. Ginger Flare Leg Trouser, $189; 7forallmankind.com.

