7 Days, 7 Ways: How One InStyle Editor Changed Up Her Signature Hairstyle Throughout the Week

Your layers are much more versatile than you think, and the 7-day hair experiment one of our editors embarked on serves as proof. Over the course of a week, InStyle.com senior fashion news editor Kim Peiffer set out to change her signature down 'do in 7 easy-to-master ways, incorporating every trend from a sleek blowout and side-swept waves, to statement accessories and a half-updo teamed with a bun. "I love this look," she says of her tousled waves above. "I've never tried a side-swept hairstyle before, but it's so easy. Maximum glam factor, minimal maintenance." Read on to get her take on the rest of the week's styles, along with tips on how to try out each one for yourself!

Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Loose Curls: "If I've got to transition from the office to evening affairs (a common occurence in my job), I'll add some loose waves to my hair in the A.M. With my hair texture, I'm fortunate that the curl lasts all day. At the end of the day, I apply a red lip, and I"m ready for the night."

Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Half-Up: "I love to have my hair out of my face, so this is a great look for a warmer day. The mini-bun is too cute, and is easy when I'm in a rush to get to the office."

Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Straight: "These days, this is my signature look. Why? It's incredibly easy, just one quick run-through with a flat iron, and we're good to go. If it falls flat by the end of the day, I spritz a little dry shampoo in my roots while my head is upside down, and voila—instant volume."

Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Glam Retro Waves: "My favorite part about this look is that it's easy to do with second-day hair. If I curled my hair the day before, I just put it in a ponytail before I go to sleep, then I brush out the curls in the morning, spray on a little shine spray, and I've got a whole new look, sans shampoo."

Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Hairline Braid: "To be honest, I haven't worn a braid in over a decade. But this took less than 5 minutes, and I ended up being really into it. It's a different look for me, for sure!"

Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Soft Waves: "Hands down, this is my favorite look. After blowing it dry straight with a round brush, I curled sections before running a flat iron over the very ends. It gave me great volume, and with a little hairspray, it stayed put from the morning until well after my evening dinner. Love it!"

We get by with a little help from our friends! The pros at Glamsquad stopped by InStyle HQ to coach Kim on each look and guide her through the process.

