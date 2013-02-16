7 Conversation Starters for Your Long Weekend

Excited for the long weekend? Here's the week in review to kick it off right!
1. New York Fashion Week came and went—here's what you need to know.2. Valentine's Day was Thursday—how you can keep the love flowing!3. Remember the best of the Grammys: Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood, and more!4. Some amazing videos came out this week: Rihanna's emotionally charged "Stay" video, in which she looks incredible, and Justin Timberlake's Tom Ford-filled video for "Suit & Tie," which is as awesome as expected.5. Andrew Garfield is adorable and a humanitarian.6. Kate Upton is Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue cover girl (again), but see her style off the beach.7. The Met's Punk Exhibit preview is here: patent leather, nets, and Rooney Mara, to boot!