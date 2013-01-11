7 Conversation Starters to Try at Your Golden Globes Watch Party

Courtesy Photo (2); Paul Emsley; Frazer Harrison/Getty; JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto.com; Weinstein Company; Courtesy Photo (2); Dominique Charriau/WireImage
1. The Globes are Sunday! Who's going to win? Plus, what will they wear?! Anne Hathaway is already planning her day-of preparations, and we know who's presenting.2. Not to mention, Oscar nominations are out.3. And we already found out who won the Critics' Choice Movie Awards and the People's Choice Awards. Jennifer Lawrence wore a lot of diamonds, and we went backstage with Kaley Cuoco to get her beauty secrets.4. Jessica Alba is InStyle's February cover girl!5. Kate Middleton's official portrait was unveiled!6. Hallelujah! Justin Timberlake will release his first music in six years, and Destiny's Child will put out their first album in eight.7. And here's your dose of inspiration: Lanvin's Alber Elbaz gives 5 very good life lessons.