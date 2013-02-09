7 Conversation Starters to Kick Off Grammys Weekend!

Getting ready for the Grammys Sunday night? Here's what you can talk about before then!

1. The wonderful ladies of Oz grace InStyle's Spring Fashion cover! Get all the details here.2. The Grammys are Sunday night! Will you be watching for Justin? And who do you hope will win?3. New York Fashion Week is underway! Get your insider scoop, straight from the InStyle editors.4. Too hot! David Beckham runs in his briefs, Alexander Skarsgard models for Calvin Klein, and Captain America himself, Chris Evans, poses for Gucci.5. Pink's new video is out, watch it!6. Next time you drink a Diet Coke, think of Marc Jacobs.7. Remember Beyoncé Bowl? It happened.