7 Awesome Style Tips from Birthday Girl Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad turns 27 today! She may have quit The Hills long ago, but the reality sweetheart is keeping busy with designing cute swimsuits for charity, writing multiple books on style and beauty, and designing collections for Kohl's. LC is also a regular on our Look of the Day list, which is why we're so thrilled that she shared her fashion knowledge with InStyle, dishing out her top 7 essential styling tips. (Think: plenty of mini-dresses, stretchy skinny jeans, and chiffon.) Click below to see them all! Happy birthday, Lauren!

