7 Awesome Conversation Starters for the Weekend

1.The Golden Globes happened! See who InStyle managing editor Ariel Foxman thought was best dressed, go backstage with us, see the most stunning jewelry, and (of course) check out what everyone wore.2. The Sundance Film Festival is officially underway!3. He's back! Justin Timberlake released his new single "Suit & Tie," and it's selling remarkably well.4. At last! Get your first look at Prabal Gurung's full line for Target.5. So is it chicken, or is it tuna? Jessica Simpson is doing a sitcom with NBC.6. There are new photos out from The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Gasp!7. Beauty got two fresh new faces this week: Katie Holmes for Alterna, and Jennifer Aniston for Aveeno.