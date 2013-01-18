7 Awesome Conversation Starters for the Weekend

Courtesy Photo (2); Getty Images (3)
InStyle Staff
Jan 18, 2013 @ 5:59 pm

Getting ready for the long weekend? Here are some great ways to kick off gab sessions with your friends!

1.The Golden Globes happened! See who InStyle managing editor Ariel Foxman thought was best dressed, go backstage with us, see the most stunning jewelry, and (of course) check out what everyone wore.2. The Sundance Film Festival is officially underway!3. He's back! Justin Timberlake released his new single "Suit & Tie," and it's selling remarkably well.4. At last! Get your first look at Prabal Gurung's full line for Target.5. So is it chicken, or is it tuna? Jessica Simpson is doing a sitcom with NBC.6. There are new photos out from The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Gasp!7. Beauty got two fresh new faces this week: Katie Holmes for Alterna, and Jennifer Aniston for Aveeno.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!