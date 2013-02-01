7 Awesome Conversation Starters to Kick Off Super Bowl Weekend

XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM; Frederick Taylor/Broadimage; iam.beyonce.com; Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Frank Ockenfels/AMC
Here's the week's big news to start chatting up your friends this weekend!
1. It's Super Bowl weekend! Pick out a cute outfit, feast your eyes on a hunk in CK underwear, and there's Beyoncé!2. Awww! Goodbye, 30 Rock. We'll miss you and your rural jurors.3. Boy banders do grow up! Harry Styles turned 19 and Justin Timberlake rang in 32 this week.4. Whoa. Prince William and Kate Middleton's baby will inherit how much?5. Pippa is back, looking as cute as ever!6. Babs is back! Barbra Streisand will perform at the Oscars for the first time since 1977.7. Clink your tumblers. Mad Men's first season six promo shots are out.