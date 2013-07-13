6 Wedding Looks by Viktor & Rolf

Forget frothy layers of tulle and ornate embellishments. Always the non-conformists, the Viktor & Rolf designing duo Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren added six bridal looks to their resort 2014 collection that veer from the princess bride trend of recent years. Like the capsule collection's name, “Married,” the dresses are straight to the point with a no-frills 'tude that offers short, long, and pants styles. Designed for the modern day woman, there’s no question that the collection delivers a dose of fresh air. Click the picture to see all six looks.

