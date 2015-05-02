6 Reasons Why Birthday Boy Dwayne Johnson Rocks Our World

Although it's not even halfway through 2015, we're deeming it the year of "The Rock."

Dwayne Johnson, better known by the aforementioned moniker, has steadily grown his presence on the big screen and in our social media feeds through the years. But it wasn't until now that we really started paying attention. The pro wrestler turned actor, who happens to be ringing in his 43rd birthday today, has rocked our world both on and off screen this year. From his badass role in Furious 7 to his always-inspiring tweets, here’s why you need to add the star to your radar (that is, if you haven't done so already.)

1. He Starred in the Biggest Movie of the Year

Unless you were living under a rock (ha!), you know about the monster hit that is Furious 7. Not only has it claimed the top spot at the box office for weeks, but also surpassed Frozen's worldwide gross. We're sure Johnson's biceps had something to do with its success.

2. He Has a TV Show Coming Out

Johnson has reigned supreme on the big screen, and will soon be conquering premium cable with his starring role (he also serves as executive producer) in the HBO football drama, Ballers, which is set to premiere on June 21.

3. He Took Home the First Lip Sync Battle Belt

What makes Lip Sync Battle so entertaining? Moments like "The Rock" faux belting out Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off," which made him the show's first-ever winner.

4. He Makes One Bad Bambi

In March, Johnson hosted SNL, and brought out the big guns in a live-action parody trailer of Bambi, with the action star taking on the titular role. You really haven't seen "The Rock" quite like this before.

5. He Has Found the Fountain of Youth

Kind of. In a recent interview, Johnson's makeup artist cited La Mer as the secret to the actor's glowing, ageless skin. Needless to say, we're currently stocking up for ourselves and the men in our lives.

6. He's a Social Media Guru

Need an uplifting nugget of wisdom in 140 characters or less? A LOL-worthy Instagram video? A behind-the-scenes photo? The San Andreas star can do it all. Just take it from InStyle Social Media Award Winner Anna Kendrick: "You also have to follow Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock), or you just aren't living."

