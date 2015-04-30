6 Things You Need to Know About Amal Clooney's Stylish Sister Tala Alamuddin

Move over Pippa Middleton, there's a stylish new celebrity sibling in town. Tala Alamuddin--sister to none other than one Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin)--caught our attention during a recent outing in New York City with her sister and famous husband George Clooney. For the group dinner, Tala wowed in an asymmetrical dress and edgy white vest that she paired with black snakeskin boots and a matching bag. Good genes (and a great sense of style!) definitely run in this family.

Here are 6 things to know about Mrs. Clooney's gorgeous sibling:

1. She's a devoted sister

Tala was at Amal's side on the day of her wedding to George Clooney. While the bride chose not to have a maid of honor because of the small guest list, her younger sis took on the MOH's traditional tasks like helping the bride get ready for her walk down the aisle.

2. She lives in Singapore

Tala lived in New York City before she married Nagi Hamiyeh, a businessman based in Singapore.

3. She's a style risk-taker

She has been spotted in everything from sky-high snakeskin boots to boldly fringed bags, and doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon in the fashion department.

XactpiX/Splash

4. She has beauty and brains

The brunette graduated from Richmond, The American International University in London in 1995, according to the school's alumni newsletter.

5. She's a mom

Tala has a 13-year-old daughter named Mia Hamiyeh, who was the flower girl in George and Amal's wedding. Mia was charged with a very important task: helping the bride with her heavy train before she made her grand entrance.

6. She loves animals

She has a spot in her heart for dogs, and counts a German shepherd named Mojo as part of the family.

Splash News

