True Blood Premieres Tonight: 10 Things To Expect

True Blood is back tonight! Last summer’s season finale ended with the epic destruction of Bill (Stephen Moyer) when he drank the blood of the vampire Lilith. In the premiere episode of season six, debuting tonight on HBO at 9 p.m., the aftermath sets in. Bill is scarier than ever as he wreaks havoc on Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) and her gang. "He is pretty mean," Moyer told InStyle.com at the show's premiere in Los Angeles this week. "He is out to find out what he is and what he can do and he doesn’t know. He doesn’t know what his powers are. He doesn’t know what his purpose is." Scroll down to find out more of what you can look out for this season.

1. BILL DIRECTSBack in the director’s seat, Stephen Moyer directed tonight’s premiere, and he starts off the season with a big, bloody bang. "The last thing he did was, you could sort of say, a selfish act, he drank the blood," he said at the premiere. "He didn’t know what that would do, he just knew he couldn’t let go of that point. And from then on you are finding out just as the same time what he is as he is finding out."2. EFFECTS REMAINIn it’s first season flying without original creator Alan Ball, True Blood still promises effects, according to Deborah Ann Woll, who plays vampire prodigy Jessica. "There are a couple of really cool super natural effects and stunts in the premiere that are really pretty amazing," she said.

3. THERE WILL BE ONE LESSThis season's tagline, "No one lives forever," is true. “We are losing a major character," confirmed Rutina Wesley, who plays now vamp Tara. Who will it be?

4. NEW FROM NEWLINRemember the Newlins? Anna Camp is back and teased that people are going “to see a side of Sarah Newlin that they never knew," she said, adding that her character is "taking control of her life in every way.”

5. WHO IS SOOKIE'S LOVE INTEREST?Is rumored new love interest Robert Kazinsky just what this faerie’s been looking for?

6. THERE WILL BE A SPECIAL CAMEOCharlaine Harris, who penned the Sookie Stackhouse series, is going to DVR one episode in particular. "I am looking forward to my daughter’s cameo in episode eight," Harris told InStyle. "That’s going to be the highlight for me."

— Nicola Jones