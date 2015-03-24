6 Styling Tricks from the Fall Runways to Try Now

Check out these styling tricks hot off the fall runways. From new ways to tie a belt to interesting fabric mixes—you don't have to wait until next season to try them.

1. Add a regal edge to your pencil skirt with a strategically placed brooch as seen at Balenciaga.

Catwalking/Getty Images

2. Houndstooth and lace are an interesting new combo. Try a lace blouse with a houndstooth pencil skirt (shown below at Altuzarra).

Indigitalimages

3. Copy Gucci and raid your grandma’s jewelry box and pile on the vintage rings.

Indigitalimages

4. We all have a striped shirt—try pairing it with ikat print, like at Isabel Marant.

Indigitalimages

5. Cinch a blazer with a rope-y belt. Try leaving one loop untied, a la Sportmax, which is much chicer than a tidy bow.

Indigitalimages

6. Swap a necklace for a thin scarf (as shown below at Chloé). Just wrap it around a few times and go for an easy, sophisticated accent.

Indigitalimages

