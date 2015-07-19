The 6 Sassiest Makeup Bags to Give Your Vanity Some Attitude

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 19, 2015 @ 8:45 am

Usually when we think of makeup bags, we're probably picking function over form. But with this new crop of bold styles, we're loving that makeup bags are getting fresh with text-adorned versions by Breakups to Makeup and Pamela Barasky (above). We especially love them for travel, when a little humor goes always a long way, nd depending on your outfit, you could even repurpose one as a clutch. Shop 6 of our favorite makeup bags with serious attitude below. 

Makeup Bags

PHOTOS: How to Lighten Up Your Beauty Routine for the Summer

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!