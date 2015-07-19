The 6 Sassiest Makeup Bags to Give Your Vanity Some Attitude

Usually when we think of makeup bags, we're probably picking function over form. But with this new crop of bold styles, we're loving that makeup bags are getting fresh with text-adorned versions by Breakups to Makeup and Pamela Barasky (above). We especially love them for travel, when a little humor goes always a long way, nd depending on your outfit, you could even repurpose one as a clutch. Shop 6 of our favorite makeup bags with serious attitude below.

