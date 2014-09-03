6 Reasons We're Excited About the Toronto International Film Festival

Canada, we’re coming! The annual Toronto International Film Festival kicks off Thursday, Sept. 4, and Team InStyle is heading up north to be on the front lines of all the action. The city basically transforms into a mini-Hollywood for 10 days, complete with oodles of movie premieres, an influx of stars, tons of eye-catching red carpet looks, and, of course, amazing parties. Here’s what we’re looking forward to most:

1. InStyle HQ at StorysWe’ve dispatched our editors to get the scoop straight from the stars, who will all be visiting us at our pop-up portrait studio at the historic Storys Building in the heart of the city’s downtown area. Photographer Jerome Corpuz will be snapping shots of celebs like Naomi Watts and Melissa McCarthy of St. Vincent, Jennifer Garner of Men, Women & Children, and so much more (get a first look at his portraits on Instagram @instylemagazine!). Plus, we’re throwing a party for all of our favorite TIFF-goers at the Windsor Arms Hotel. Make sure you get the latest news on news.instyle.com and follow @instyle on Twitter for updates.

2. The Oscar Buzz Has Already StartedThe festival is where the Oscar race unofficially begins—last year we got a first look at Dallas Buyers Club and 12 Years a Slave for example—which makes it all the more fun to check out this year’s new lineup of buzzworthy flicks. The ones topping our must-see list include Foxcatcher with Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo, The Theory of Everything with Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, Wild with Reese Witherspoon, and The Imitation Game with Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley.

3. You Will See Directorial Debuts from Some Really Cool PeopleChris Evans (yes, Captain America himself) premieres his first movie

6. We Predict the Stars Will Bring It with FashionWe expect our style radars to max out with so many gorgeous stars hitting up the festival, including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Keira Knightley, Jessica Chastain, Anna Kendrick, Salma Hayek, Naomi Watts, and more. Plus, Armani is the official sponsor of the festival this year, for the first time ever, so if there is an Armani outfit overload, you’ll know why.

