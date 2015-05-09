6 Moms Who Inspire—And Why They're Our Role Models 

Imagine devoting the rest of your life to the safety and prosperity of another human being. That’s exactly what mothers are tasked with, and there’s no denying that the women who serve as their child’s most spirited cheerleader each deserve to be dubbed Superwoman.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, we spoke to some of our favorite Hollywood moms—(clockwise, from top left) Jessica Alba, Christy Turlington Burns, Vanessa Lachey, Liya Kebede, Jessica Seinfeld, and Camila Alves—who each expressed how their role as a mother has helped them reach newfound joy. Not only do they serve as their family’s matriarch, but they also are the face and the brains behind honorable businesses and organizations designed to make the world a better place for mothers and their children.

Keep reading to find out why we've dubbed them all Moms Who Inspire:

Jessica Alba

It was the 2008 birth of her daughter, Honor, that inspired the actress to found The Honest Co., an organization whose mission is to create products for babies that are free of toxins. “Children need to be taken care of. Babies need to be taken care of no matter where they come from and who there are. Every baby deserves the best chance at life,” she told us. Click here to read the full story.

Jessica Seinfeld

The star understands how crucial it is for children to have sufficient clothing, products, and services, which is why in 2001 she founded Baby Buggy, a nonprofit that recycles the essentials families no longer use to give to those in need. “I’d listen to my mother tell stories about the families she worked with [as a social worker], usually families with kids with special needs, and I really got to see how hard life is for families who are living below the poverty line,” she told us. Click here to read the full story.

Christy Turlington Burns

Childbirth complications are a problem a surprising number of women have to face. And after experiencing her own, the model founded Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit tasked with shining a light on and raising funds for maternal health. “The best way to reduce maternal mortality is to improve maternal health in general,” she said. Click here to read the full story.

Vanessa Lachey

As a mother of two (Camden, 2, and Brooklyn, just a few months old), Lachey has a weakness for babies. And that’s exactly why the multi-talented star has partnered with the March of Dimes to help push the #imbornto campaign, which aims to raise money for programs that improve the lives of babies everywhere. “As a mother now, I can honestly tell you that the No. 1 concern when you are pregnant is praying that you make it full-term and that you have a healthy, strong baby,” she said. Click here to read the full story.

Liya Kebede

“I knew that millions of women in Africa and around the world did not have the maternity services I did,” Kebede told InStyle. That fact is what inspired the model to create The Liya Kebede Foundation, charged with reducing maternal and newborn deaths. Click here to read the full story.

Camila Alves

“The amount of lives that we’ve changed and the way that they have been changed has surpassed our expectation way more than we ever expected it to,” Alves, who launched the Just Keep Living Foundation alongside her husband Matthew McConaughey, told us. The foundation’s mission is to help high-school students succeed. Click here to read the full story.

