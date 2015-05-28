6 Frozen Fruit Recipes We're a Little Obsessed With

The following excerpt is from a post that originally appeared on PureWow. To read the full post, visit purewow.com.

Hey, you there with the giant tub of chocolate-peanut-butter-hazelnut dream. We're not going to lie and tell you frozen fruit is as good as ice cream. But it can come pretty darn close. Here are some ideas to whet your appetite.

READ MORE: 6 Frozen Fruit Recipes We Love

MORE FROM PUREWOW:

- What to Eat Pre and Post Workout

- The Energy Drink That's Surprisingly Good for You

- 30 Surprising Snack Recipes