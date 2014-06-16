6 Bags To Suit Every Summer Occasion

Image zoom

Sponsor of the Best Denim Handbag at the Independent Handbag Designer Awards, GUESS has created a diverse Handbag collection that's key to your most stylish summer ever. Here are the "it" bags you need to look fab from work to play all season long.

DINNER DATE

Add a touch of gorgeous with this Royal Rocker Ring Bag. Roomy enough to tote all your must-haves, the circle handle and cool mint color make this structured style a total standout for a big night out.

BRUNCH BUNCH

Be ready for Sunday Fun-Days with some great arm candy, the Wild Child Bag. This over-sized clutch instantly amps up any casual style with pink details that add a playful pop of color.

WORK IT

Made for your big meeting, the Day-Z Dome Satchel is perfectly polished so you can step out of a cab looking presentation-ready. Plus, the laser cut pattern easily goes from desk to dinner to drinks.

PARK PLAY

Grabbing some green space to picnic with friends? Don’t forget this Denim Sky Drawstring Bag. The tie-dye on this chic bucket bag creates a relaxed vibe, ideal for spending time in the sunshine.

GIRL'S NIGHT

Meeting gal pals for happy hour? The Royal Rocker Petite Tawny Cross-Body packs a white-hot punch,-while carrying every item you need. So go ahead, flaunt your glam fashion sense, just don’t make your friends too jealous.

ALFRESCO AFTERNOON

Linger over cappuccino and conversation at an outdoor café with the Confidential Petite Cross-Body Flap Bag. A sleek accent, this cross-body easily stashes essentials without overshadowing your signature style.

