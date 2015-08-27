6 Amazing Beauty Benefits of Drinking Enough Water

Need a beauty boost? Grab a glass of water. We all know that water is important for our health—but did you know all of the amazing things it could do for your appearance? Believe it or not, drinking enough water each and every day can be the answer to your biggest beauty problems (we're talking dull skin, brittle nails, and even thinning hair).

So how water much is enough? “The average person requires 48 to 64 ounces (or 6 to 8 cups) of fluids per day,” says dietitian Amanda Foti of Selvera. And by fluids, the expert doesn't mean soda or other sugary beverages. If you don’t love the taste of plain old water and struggle to consume the proper amount, unsweetened tea or coffee are also healthy options (just limit your caffeine intake to no more than two cups a day so you won't have trouble falling asleep later on). Or you can try tossing in a lemon slice or a splash of fruit juice to add a hint of flavor.

Before you get chugging, here are 6 reasons why water might be beauty’s best kept secret:

It Makes Skin Glow

Adequate H20 doesn’t just quench your thirst and keep you hydrated. It also helps your body flush out toxins more efficiently, leaving your skin looking fresh and more radiant as a result.

It Makes Nails Stronger

Brittle nails that constantly break and peel can be a sign of dehydration. By sipping on more water on a daily basis, you’ll promote nail growth and prevent dry, flaky cuticles.

It Fights Aging

Truthfully, a gallon a day won’t magically erase fine lines and wrinkles. But by staying hydrated, you can maintain your skin’s natural elasticity and suppleness. To turn back the clock with topical treatments, shop our editors’ favorite anti-aging products here.

It Cures Sunburn

Even those who practice sun safety can fall victim to a nasty sunburn in the scorching summer months. The good news? Other than stocking up on aloe-infused formulas, drinking plenty of water can speed up the healing process, says Foti.

It Clears Acne

Another beautiful part about washing away toxins is that it can prevent acne flare ups and other common skin issues. Celebrity facialist Renee Rouleau recommends squeezing a fresh lemon into a cup of hot water and drinking it first thing in the morning.

It Reduces Hair Loss

One more reason to make water your BFF? “Your hair is one-quarter water, so when you do not drink adequate fluids your body conserves water for other vital organs,” adds Foti. “This can lead to hair loss, thinning, and breakage.”

