The 50 Best Nude Eyeshadow Palettes at Every Price Point

urbandecaycosmetics/Instagram
InStyle Staff
Feb 22, 2018 @ 2:15 pm

Nude eyeshadow palettes are synonymous with a great pair of jeans, the right bra, and killer sneakers. There's no shortage of options, but the struggle is finding the *perfect* fit.

On their own, the taupes, beiges, and chocolate shades you'll find in a neutral palette might seem boring, but they're actually so versatile that you can create both minimalist and smoky eye looks alike when you wear the shadows alone, or mix and match them.

Considering a nude eyeshadow palette can be considered the foundation of a solid makeup collection, it's not surprising that nearly every makeup brand has their own version of a palette at virtually every price point. What is shocking is how much time you'll spend swatching until you find the exact one that suits your needs.

That's where we come in. We've broken down the 50 best nude eyeshadow palettes at every price point. Keep scrolling to find the best sets of neutral shadows whether you're looking for a bargain or want to feel fancy with a designer buy.

1 of 50

Under $10: L.A. Girl Nudes Beauty Brick Eyeshadow Palette 

L.A. Girl $8 SHOP NOW
2 of 50

Under $10: Maybelline City Mini Eyeshadow Palette in Chill Brunch Neutrals 

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
3 of 50

Under $10: Makeup Revolution Iconic 2 Redemption Eyeshadow Palette 

Makeup Revolution $7 SHOP NOW
4 of 50

Under $10: Covergirl Eye Enhancers 4-Kit Eyeshadows in Natural Nudes 

CoverGirl $5 SHOP NOW
5 of 50

Under $10: L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Eyeshadow Quad in Boudoir Charm 

L'Oreal Paris $9 SHOP NOW
6 of 50

Under $10: Wet N Wild Color Icon Eyeshadow 10 Pan Palette in Nude Awakening 

Wet 'n' Wild $5 SHOP NOW
7 of 50

Under $10: e.l.f. Cosmetics Beautifully Bare Glowing Eyes Eyeshadow in Neutral Nudes  

E.L.F. $8 SHOP NOW
8 of 50

Under $10: Essence All About The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette 

Essence $6 SHOP NOW
9 of 50

Under $10: Catrice The Essential Nude Eyeshadow Palette 

Catrice $8 SHOP NOW
10 of 50

Under $10: Maybelline The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette 

Maybelline $8 SHOP NOW
11 of 50

Under $20: Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Custom Eye Enhancing Shadow & Liner Nude Collection 

Physicians Formula $12 SHOP NOW
12 of 50

Under $20: Colourpop Double Entendre Pressed Powder Shadow Palette 

ColourPop $16 SHOP NOW
13 of 50

Under $20: Sleek Makeup When The Sun Goes Down Eyeshadow Palette 

$13 SHOP NOW
14 of 50

Under $20: L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche La Palette Nude Eyeshadow 

L'Oreal Paris $16 SHOP NOW
15 of 50

Under $20: Morphe 9B Bronzed Babe Eyeshadow Palette 

Morphe $12 SHOP NOW
16 of 50

Under $20: Revlon ColorStay Not Just Nudes Eyeshadow Palette 

Revlon $14 SHOP NOW
17 of 50

Under $20: Flower Beauty Shimmer & Shade Eyeshadow Palette in Golden Neutral 

Flower Beauty $17 SHOP NOW
18 of 50

Under $20: NYX Professional Makeup Go-To Palette in Wanderlust

NYX $17 SHOP NOW
19 of 50

Under $20: Pacifica Coconut-Infused Pink Nudes Mineral Eyeshadow 

Pacifica $18 SHOP NOW
20 of 50

Under $20: NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette in Warm Neturals 

NYX $18 SHOP NOW
21 of 50

Under $40: Tarte Rainforest Of The Sea Eyeshadow Palette 

Tarte $36 SHOP NOW
22 of 50

Under $40: Becca Ombre Nudes Eyeshadow Palette

Becca $40 SHOP NOW
23 of 50

Under $40: Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette 

Urban Decay $29 SHOP NOW
24 of 50

Under $40: Sephora Collection Colorful 5 Eye Contouring Eyeshadow Palette 

Sephora Collection $25 SHOP NOW
25 of 50

Under $40: Estée Lauder Golden Nudes Eyeshadow Palette 

Estee Lauder $25 SHOP NOW
26 of 50

Under $40: Buxom May Contain Nudity Eyeshadow Palette 

Buxom Inc $40 SHOP NOW
27 of 50

Under $40: Mac Amber Times Nine Eyeshadow Palette 

MAC $32 SHOP NOW
28 of 50

Under $40: Too Faced Natural Eye Neutral Eyeshadow Palette 

Too Faced $36 SHOP NOW
29 of 50

Under $40: Butter London ShadowClutch Natural Charm Palette 

Butter London $39 SHOP NOW
30 of 50

Under $40: Clinique Wear Everywhere Nuetrals Eyeshadow Palette in Sahara Sand 

Clinique $37 SHOP NOW
31 of 50

Under $50: Hourglass Graphik Eyeshadow Eyeshadow Palette in Ravine 

Hourglass $58 SHOP NOW
32 of 50

Under $50: Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Longwear Eyeshadow Palette in Glambition 

Marc Jacobs Beauty $49 SHOP NOW
33 of 50

Under $50: Ilia Essential Shadow Palette in Prima 

$44 SHOP NOW
34 of 50

Under $50: Stellar Magnetic Eyeshadow Solar Palette 

Stellar $42 SHOP NOW
35 of 50

Under $50: Tarte Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte Eyeshadow Palette 

Tarte $46 SHOP NOW
36 of 50

Under $50: Lorac Unzipped Gold Eyeshadow Palette 

Lorac $42 SHOP NOW
37 of 50

Under $50: Laura Geller Beauty New York Uptown Chic Eyeshadow Palette 

Laura Geller $42 SHOP NOW
38 of 50

Under $50: Lancome Color Design Eyeshadow Palette in Beige Brulee

Lancome $50 SHOP NOW
39 of 50

Under $50: Stila Eyes Are The Window Soul Eyeshadow Palette 

Stila $49 SHOP NOW
40 of 50

Under $50: Edward Bess Natural Enhancing Eyeshadow Palette in Sunlit Sands

Edward Bess $45 SHOP NOW
41 of 50

Under $100: Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow in Touch Matte 

Dior $62 SHOP NOW
42 of 50

Under $100: Sephora Collection PRO Warm Palette 

Sephora Collection $64 SHOP NOW
43 of 50

Under $100: Tom Ford Eye Color Quad in Golden Mink 

Tom Ford $85 SHOP NOW
44 of 50

Under $100: Urban Decay Naked3 Palette 

Urban Decay $54 SHOP NOW
45 of 50

Under $100: MAC In The Flesh Times 15 Eyeshadow Palette 

MAC $65 SHOP NOW
46 of 50

Under $100: Yves Saint Laurent Nude Couture Variation Ten-Color Expert Eye Palette 

Yves Saint Laurent $95 SHOP NOW
47 of 50

Under $100: Urban Decay Ultimate Basics Palette 

Urban Decay $54 SHOP NOW
48 of 50

Under $100: Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in The Sophisticate 

Charlotte Tilbury $53 SHOP NOW
49 of 50

Under $100: Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette

Chanel $65 SHOP NOW
50 of 50

Under $100: Burberry Beauty Complete Eye Palette in Mocha No.02

Burberry $62 SHOP NOW

