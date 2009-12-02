Up to 50% Off Bold Baubles and Beauty Products

We're half way through our week of flash sales and today it's time to give your jewelry box and vanity some love! Save up to 40% off baubles and beauty products and load up on Juicy Couture for 50% off!
Here are the offer codes, valid today only from 12:00-2:00 EST:
40 percent off all Blu Bijoux on Maxandchloe.com (code no longer valid)
50 percent off Juicy Couture on Couturecandy.com (code no longer valid)
20 percent off everything on Philosophy.com (code no longer valid)
40 percent off Jamie Young lighting on Laylagrayce.com , plus 20 percent off the rest of the site! (code no longer valid)
UPDATE: Sorry friends, this flash sale has ended! Check back for more exclusive, limited-time discounts every day this week, or check out our Gift Guide now for discounts on over 100 gifts!
Joyann King