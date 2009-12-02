Up to 50% Off Bold Baubles and Beauty Products

Courtesy of Philosophy; Courtesy of Max and Chloe
InStyle Staff
Dec 02, 2009 @ 4:00 pm

We're half way through our week of flash sales and today it's time to give your jewelry box and vanity some love! Save up to 40% off baubles and beauty products and load up on Juicy Couture for 50% off!

Here are the offer codes, valid today only from 12:00-2:00 EST:
 40 percent off all Blu Bijoux on Maxandchloe.com (code no longer valid)
 50 percent off Juicy Couture on Couturecandy.com (code no longer valid)
 20 percent off everything on Philosophy.com (code no longer valid)
 40 percent off Jamie Young lighting on Laylagrayce.com , plus 20 percent off the rest of the site! (code no longer valid)

UPDATE: Sorry friends, this flash sale has ended! Check back for more exclusive, limited-time discounts every day this week, or check out our Gift Guide now for discounts on over 100 gifts!

 Joyann King

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!